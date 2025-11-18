Financial Contrast: Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) and Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Legacy Housing”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $16.84 million 16.95 -$7.39 million ($0.59) -24.51 Legacy Housing $184.19 million 2.49 $61.64 million $1.95 9.84

Profitability

Legacy Housing has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple. Maui Land & Pineapple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legacy Housing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Legacy Housing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple -81.82% -45.87% -29.17% Legacy Housing 26.66% 9.47% 8.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Maui Land & Pineapple and Legacy Housing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 1 0 0 0 1.00 Legacy Housing 1 3 0 0 1.75

Legacy Housing has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.49%. Given Legacy Housing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Legacy Housing is more favorable than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Risk and Volatility

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Housing has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Legacy Housing shares are held by institutional investors. 65.9% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Legacy Housing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Legacy Housing beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities. The Leasing segment consists of residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial land and property leases, licensing of registered trademarks and trade names, and stewardship and conservation efforts. The Resort Amenities segment manages a full-service spa, a beach club, and a private club membership program. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Maui, HI.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers. The company also offers inventory financing for its independent retailers; consumer financing for its products; and financing to manufactured housing community owners that buy or lease its products for use in their rental housing communities. In addition, it involved in financing and developing new manufactured home communities. The company markets its homes under the Legacy brand through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores; and directly to manufactured home communities. Legacy Housing Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bedford, Texas.

