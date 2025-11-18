Financial Analysis: American Well (NYSE:AMWL) vs. Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) and Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Clover Health Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of American Well shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Clover Health Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Well and Clover Health Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 1 6 1 0 2.00 Clover Health Investments 1 2 2 1 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

American Well presently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 110.44%. Clover Health Investments has a consensus price target of $3.93, suggesting a potential upside of 67.02%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than Clover Health Investments.

This table compares American Well and Clover Health Investments”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $254.36 million 0.25 -$208.14 million ($7.20) -0.55 Clover Health Investments $1.37 billion 0.89 -$43.01 million ($0.11) -21.36

Clover Health Investments has higher revenue and earnings than American Well. Clover Health Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Well, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Clover Health Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -42.80% -39.80% -29.38% Clover Health Investments -3.29% -16.79% -9.95%

Risk and Volatility

American Well has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Health Investments has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clover Health Investments beats American Well on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members. It provides Carepoint devices comprising carts, peripherals, tablets, and TVs, which serve as digital access points in clinical settings. In addition, the company offers Amwell Medical Group network services consisting of primary and urgent care, behavioral health therapy, acute psychiatry, lactation counseling, and nutrition services. Further, it provides professional services to facilitate implementation, workflow design, systems integration, and service expansion for its products, as well as patient and provider engagement services. The company sells its products through field sales professionals, channel partners, and value-added resellers. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat. Clover Health Investments, Corp. is based in Franklin, Tennessee.

