Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,853,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,514,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,304,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $694,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,801,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $956,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,854,000 after buying an additional 986,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.5%

FIS stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 592.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

