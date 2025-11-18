Factorial Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $124.91 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

