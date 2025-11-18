Factorial Partners LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. $ANGO

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AngioDynamics worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 140.1% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,094,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth $10,803,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,601,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,455,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,177,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Lawrence T. Weiss acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $118,100.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,380.57. This represents a 11.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 882,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,198.35. This trade represents a 1.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 20,890 shares of company stock valued at $239,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $75.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.330–0.230 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

