Factorial Partners LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated $IMKTA

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Ingles Markets worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 125.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ingles Markets by 157.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 7.4% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IMKTA opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $75.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.55.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ingles Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

