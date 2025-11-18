Factorial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. $CBRL

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 517.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a market cap of $612.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $845.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.