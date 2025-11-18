Factorial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Genworth Financial comprises 3.3% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Genworth Financial worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

In other news, CEO Rohit Gupta sold 86,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $750,004.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 794,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,388.40. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE GNW opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 3.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

