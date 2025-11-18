Factorial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Macy’s, Inc. $M

Factorial Partners LLC cut its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Macy’s by 523.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Macy’s by 28.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 116.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Down 4.0%

NYSE M opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.83. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 286,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,585.30. The trade was a 25.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $221,670.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,521.54. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,670. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

