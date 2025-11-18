Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $117.11 and last traded at $117.7910. 16,011,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 16,159,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Melius started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $496.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,017,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

