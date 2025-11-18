Evergy Inc. $EVRG Stake Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 392,361 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Evergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.43. Evergy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Evergy’s payout ratio is 76.16%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

