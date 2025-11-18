Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 102.15 and traded as low as GBX 91. Essentra shares last traded at GBX 92.20, with a volume of 1,266,211 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 170 to GBX 160 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 price target on shares of Essentra in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Essentra from GBX 170 to GBX 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89. The stock has a market cap of £256.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.15.

Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra’s global network extends to 28 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 26 distribution centres and 37 sales & service centres serving c.64,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.

