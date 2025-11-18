Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ECO FY2025 Earnings

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okeanis Eco Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Okeanis Eco Tankers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.29 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.52%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ECO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Okeanis Eco Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ECO opened at $38.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Okeanis Eco Tankers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 54,528 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 210.9% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 122,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,122 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 84.6% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 51,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 125.52%.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

