Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Get Equillium alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equillium

Equillium Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $1.05 on Friday. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $63.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Equillium will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equillium by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 489,855 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,951,000. Institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

(Get Free Report)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.