Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,106 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,106 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in DaVita by 74.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $149.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $148.00.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA opened at $117.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.39 and a 52 week high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 815.62% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

