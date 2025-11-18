Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 365,015 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June $DJUN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,015 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 21.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 33.0% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 36,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 1,713.1% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 136,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 128,995 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 2.2%

DJUN opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.43. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $45.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

