Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF $PIZ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,836 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,618 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PIZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 208.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $49.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.



PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates' classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

