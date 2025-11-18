Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF $JULW

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the second quarter worth about $624,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JULW opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.34. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $38.77.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JULW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.