Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF $FTQI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTQI. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000.

NASDAQ FTQI opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $734.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.59. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

