Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF $BYLD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $287,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $185,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 299,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period.

BYLD stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

