Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Price Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $108.14 on Tuesday. Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Brink’s had a return on equity of 86.86% and a net margin of 3.21%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Brink’s has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brink’s

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.