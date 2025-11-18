Entergy Corporation $ETR Stock Holdings Increased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Entergy by 26.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $32,658,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 369.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 67,696 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy stock opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.20.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%.The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.21%.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank set a $105.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.37.

In other Entergy news, Director Ralph Lewis Ropp acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.69 per share, with a total value of $96,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $101,524.50. The trade was a 2,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $495,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,253.50. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,179 shares of company stock worth $981,707. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

