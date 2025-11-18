English Capital Management LLC Sells 11,092 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

English Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the period. Centene comprises about 1.9% of English Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. English Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in Centene by 6.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centene from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

