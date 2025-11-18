English Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

English Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics makes up about 6.6% of English Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. English Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Arrow Electronics worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 660.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1,547.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $134.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

