Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,773,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $217,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $808,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,177.14. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC opened at $112.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.30 million during the quarter. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.33%. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 14.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EHC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Encompass Health from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

