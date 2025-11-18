Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 440.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,074 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $34,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $330.87 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $458.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.19 and a 200 day moving average of $340.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.33.

View Our Latest Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.