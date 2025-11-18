Empowered Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.21% of Tenet Healthcare worth $32,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,227.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total transaction of $2,732,475.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $1,436,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,227.34. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,092 shares of company stock worth $25,280,903. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $245.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $192.34 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $217.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

