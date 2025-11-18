Empowered Funds LLC Has $23.07 Million Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 646,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 98,696 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,196 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 73,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.6% in the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 37,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Arete lowered their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. Analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

