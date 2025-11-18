Empowered Funds LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,848 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $2,081,006.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,679,083.16. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 145,383 shares of company stock worth $14,961,647 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $820.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.