Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,109 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,135 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Devon Energy worth $18,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 267,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

NYSE:DVN opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

