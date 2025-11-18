Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,331,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,840,787,000 after buying an additional 921,936 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.4% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $935,000. Sykon Capital LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $304.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.47. The stock has a market cap of $217.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

