Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 453.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,624 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $19,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 14,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.65.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

