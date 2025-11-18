Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,976,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,197,604,000 after buying an additional 366,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,732,049,000 after acquiring an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,448,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,213,000 after acquiring an additional 330,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $881,406,000 after purchasing an additional 225,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $280.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.70 and its 200 day moving average is $237.51.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

