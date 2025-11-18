Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 52,766 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,766 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,176,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,863,000 after purchasing an additional 403,652 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bank of America by 45.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960,086 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 39,233,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,956,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,351,000 after acquiring an additional 188,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,562,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,759,000 after acquiring an additional 894,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.1%

BAC stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

