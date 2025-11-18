Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 41,100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.4% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $199.39 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $200.28. The firm has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.46.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

