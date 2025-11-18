Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,641 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

