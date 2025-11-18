Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $113.17 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

