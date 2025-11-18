Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $208,000 in Astronics Corporation $ATRO

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATRO. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth $3,070,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Astronics in the first quarter valued at about $5,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Astronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Astronics by 56.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATRO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Astronics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Astronics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of ATRO opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. Astronics Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $53.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -417.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Astronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Astronics news, insider James Mulato sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $43,082.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,678.56. The trade was a 51.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

