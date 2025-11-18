ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.10 and traded as high as GBX 89.99. ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 87.56, with a volume of 24,093 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 price objective on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 150.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.86. The company has a market capitalization of £59.09 million, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of -0.05.

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.

Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.

Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

