ECN Capital FY2025 EPS Boosted by Raymond James Financial

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Raymond James Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$3.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.33.

TSE ECN opened at C$3.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.87. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$2.38 and a 52 week high of C$3.52. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13. The stock has a market cap of C$850.83 million, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

ECN Capital Corp is a financial business service provider. It originates, structures and manages financial products and provides advisory services for financial institutions. The company’s operating segment includes Service Finance – Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans and Corporate.

