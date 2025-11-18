Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) CFO Eric Newell Purchases 3,050 Shares

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Newell purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $50,477.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,328.25. This represents a 9.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of EGBN stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.80. 752,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,677. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $479.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

