Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $698,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,662,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,503,000 after buying an additional 942,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MP Materials by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,811,000 after acquiring an additional 536,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,657,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 429.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,550,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $34,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Daiwa America raised MP Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MP Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MP Materials

MP Materials Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 2.26. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.72 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 50.55%.The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.