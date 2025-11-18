Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 634.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 598,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 516,833 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 395,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 90,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total value of $5,141,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,069,897.68. This trade represents a 21.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 400 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $28,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 231,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,506,629.40. This represents a 0.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 330,600 shares of company stock worth $26,607,760 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. HSBC raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $147.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 621.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 3.43.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $508.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

