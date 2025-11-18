Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $7,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of EXR opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $175.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $858.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,261.60. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

