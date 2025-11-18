Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 36,675 Shares of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF $VCLN

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Free Report) by 175.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,675 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.16% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,721,000.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.12.

About Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF

The Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (VCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in clean energy companies from around the world. VCLN was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

