Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC $UL

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Unilever by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Unilever by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $65.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.59.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

