Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 875 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,564,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,352 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,221,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,418,000 after purchasing an additional 561,872 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $282.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.29.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

