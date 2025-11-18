Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 317 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 318.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,397 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $505,108,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $490,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AON by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,507,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,391,000 after buying an additional 473,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 276.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 460,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,456,000 after buying an additional 338,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AON from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.13.

Shares of AON stock opened at $349.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.62. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $323.73 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

