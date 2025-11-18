Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Intel Stock Down 2.3%

INTC stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $165.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,474.47 and a beta of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

