Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $245.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.34.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

